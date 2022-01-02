Police search for missing SLC man with special health needs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake is searching for a missing man from a rehab facility.

Police say 53-year-old Curtis Dyett was last seen on Dec. 30 near the Mt. Olympus Rehab Facility on 2200 E 3300 S.

Authorities say Dyett has a heart condition that requires medication and needs a walker to travel. He does not have a cell phone or any money on him. The man’s clothing when last seen is also not known at this time.

Officials believe Dyett may be heading to his brother’s home in Magna or perhaps a Walmart store. Police do not have much detail on where the man was possibly heading.

If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, contact UPD at (801) 840-4000.