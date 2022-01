PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Provo Police are searching for a missing man from North Salt Lake last seen on New Year’s Day around 11 p.m.

Police say the missing man is 41-year-old Andrew Gulledge and he stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Authorities say he was last spotted near the Marriot hotel in downtown Provo.

If you have seen this man or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the police at (801) 852-6210.