Police search for missing Sandy woman

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are urging community members to help locate a missing Sandy woman, Saturday.

According to the Sandy Police Department, 53-year-old Masako Kenley went missing on July 2.

Police say, Kenley was last seen heading northbound towards Layton, for dinner with some friends around 4:00 p.m.

Officers state Kenley was seen driving a White Honda Odyssey, with license plate 117PJP. Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned near 11100 South Auto Mall Drive.

Kenley is described as a Japanese woman with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, dark blue jeans, and dark blue sandals.

If you have any information regarding the location of Masako Kenley, contact the Sandy Police Department at 801-568-7200.

“The Sandy Police Department appreciates the help and assistance of Masako’s friends, neighbors, and the community that have organized and initiated searches for Masako,” they share.

