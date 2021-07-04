Police search for missing Sandy woman

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are urging community members to help locate a missing Sandy woman, Saturday.

According to the Sandy Police Department, 53-year-old Masako Kenley went missing on July 2.

Police say, Kenley was last seen heading northbound towards Layton, for dinner with some friends around 4:00 p.m.

Officers state Kenley was seen driving a White Honda Odyssey, with license plate 117PJP. Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned near 11100 South Auto Mall Drive.

Missing Endangered Person



On July 3, 2021 Masako Kenley was reported as a missing person. Masako was last seen in the area of 7134 South 700 East in Midvale on July 2, 2021 around 4:00 P.M. Masako’s car was later found in a parking lot at 11100 South Auto Mall Dr. in Sandy pic.twitter.com/rb40VoTMOZ — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) July 4, 2021

Kenley is described as a Japanese woman with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, dark blue jeans, and dark blue sandals.

If you have any information regarding the location of Masako Kenley, contact the Sandy Police Department at 801-568-7200.

“The Sandy Police Department appreciates the help and assistance of Masako’s friends, neighbors, and the community that have organized and initiated searches for Masako,” they share.