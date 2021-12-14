Police search for missing Roy man with traumatic brain injury

Adarryll Johnson

(Courtesy of Roy City Police Department)

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Roy City Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen at a healthcare facility on Monday night around 9 p.m.

The man has been identified as Adarryll Johnson and officials say he has a traumatic brain injury and is lower functioning.

Johnson was last seen wearing a red hooded sweat jacket, a red baseball hat, a white button-up shirt with a tie, and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Weber County Dispatch at (801) 629-8221.

