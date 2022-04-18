MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old has gone missing from Millard County and police are asking the public for help with finding him.

Officials say 22-year-old Jonathan Barrett Brantley is missing and may also possibly be endangered after his car was found abandoned in the West Desert.

Courtesy: Millard County Sheriff’s Office

Brantley’s car, a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma with a Wyoming registration was found around the Notch Peak and Tule Valley area. His cellphone was also left in the car.

Officials say Brantley’s car appears to have been abandoned for an unknown amount of time.

If anyone has had contact with Jonathan, please contact the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at (435)743-5302. (Reference incident #115768)