MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday evening.

Robison was last seen in the area of 900 East and 4000 South at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

He is 5’10” and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police say Robison was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

If you see or have seen Robison, police ask you to call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case 22-90122.