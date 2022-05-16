WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man with special needs from St. George.

The St. George Police Department (SGPD) says Patrick Bruce Abernathy, 76, was last seen on Sunday, May 15 around 8:30 p.m. near 810 S Dixie Drive. Police say the man will likely be traveling on foot.

Abernathy is described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans and shiny black loafers. Police say Abernathy had walked outside to “stretch his new shoes” and never returned.

Officers say Abernathy has special health needs including suffering from a brain injury and has signs of dementia.

If you have seen this man or know of Abernathy’s whereabouts, please contact the police at (435) 627-4300 or dial 911.