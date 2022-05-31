BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a 19-year-old man who has gone missing from Box Elder County last week.

Dylan Rounds, 19, went missing from Lucin, Utah on May 25, according to a Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

Rounds is 5’10, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Officials say an investigation into his disappearance and whereabouts is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding Rounds’ whereabouts, contact the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office at 435-723-5227.