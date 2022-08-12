SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for an endangered baby who was taken when his parents fled the state in connection to a murder in South Salt Lake.

South Salt Lake Police say the endangered baby is an 18-month-old boy who is 24 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds. No clothing description is available.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Police say the baby is the child of Stafon Coleman, 21, and Liana Blas, 20. Coleman is allegedly wanted for a homicide in South Salt Lake and currently has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

Police say Coleman and his girlfriend Blas fled Utah after the homicide on May 9, 2022 with the 18-month-old child and while Blas was currently pregnant. The family arrived at Blas’ mother’s house in El Paso, Texas on May 24. Authorities say several attempts to locate Coleman has been unsuccessful. Officers later located Blas and her newborn baby, but the 18-month-old was nowhere to be found.

Officers say the woman was “uncooperative” and refused to provide the location of the infant’s whereabouts. Police believe the infant may be with his father, Coleman.

Coleman may also be “traveling with his half-brother, Terell Jones and Terell’s girlfriend, Mckenna Cummins, who are also wanted fugitives with arrest warrants for murder.”

All three suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Police believe the infant may be in California, Texas or Utah.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Anyone who may have seen this child or the suspect is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department (801) 840-4000.