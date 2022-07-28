SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl with autism who went missing from her Salt Lake home Thursday night.

Isabell Roa was last seen in the front yard of her residence near 1700 West Northstar Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

She was last seen wearing grey capri shorts, and a black swimsuit top.

Courtesy: SLCPD





She is 5 feet tall, with dark-colored hair and brown eyes.

Isabell weighs approx 120 pounds and likes to go to parks, playgrounds, and church parking lots.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 and reference case number 22-143956.