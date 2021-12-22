Police search for missing 12-year-old West Valley City boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing boy out of West Valley City last spotted on Dec. 20.

West Valley City Police say the missing boy is 12-year-old Victor David Sanchez-Hernandez. Authorities say he left his home with friends around noontime on Dec. 20 and hasn’t returned home since.

(Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

He stands about 5 feet two inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, an unknown pant color and black shoes.

If you have seen this person or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the police at (801) 840-4000.