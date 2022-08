MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m.

Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap.

He is approximately 5’10, 174 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have seen Duran, please call Murray Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR22-26950.