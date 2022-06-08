LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Layton man — Travis Hicks, 56.

Layton Police say Hicks has special health needs including a “traumatic brain injury, paranoid schizophrenia, diabetes, and depression.”

Hicks was last seen leaving his Layton home on foot early Monday morning around 6 a.m. Police say his cellphone was discovered on the street near 1950 E Hwy 193 in Layton.

The man was last seen wearing a “dark blue and grey pullover wool poncho, green T-shirt,

black Adidas shorts with a white stripe on the side and neon green shoes.”

Travis Hicks (Courtesy of Layton Police)

Hicks’ family says the man initially left his home on the morning of June 6, saying he was walking to a nearby gas station to buy a drink. Officials say Hicks did not take his medication with him at the time and has not returned home since.

“Due to Mr. Hicks’ medical conditions, which require medication he did not take with him, it is

believed Mr. Hicks may be in danger,” police say.

Anyone who may have seen Hicks or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Layton Police Department at (801) 497-8300 and reference case #22-14090.