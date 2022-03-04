COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a wallet-snatching burglary suspect.

Cottonwood Heights Police say the suspect is a man who stole a wallet from the employee locker room at Eight Settlers Distillery and Restaurant on March 3.

(Courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police)

In a photo taken from a surveillance camera in the backroom, the man is seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, black tennis shoes and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this man to contact the police at (801) 944-7100.