Police search for Bountiful porch pirate suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful Police Department need help to identify a porch pirate suspect after they stole a package off a porch in bountiful.

According to the Bountiful Police Department The suspect reportedly stole the package about a week ago.

The suspect is seen backing into the driveway and then walked up to the porch and picked up a package. The suspect then walked back to his car and drove away.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or the car is asked to contact the police at 801-298-6000 and reference case 21-00371 or reach out to them on social media.