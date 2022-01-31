Police search for arsonists vandalizing St. George park bathrooms

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for vandals responsible for defacing a public park bathroom almost every day this past week.

St. George Police say the vandals are targeting a restroom at St. James Park which is a popular area for locals traveling along the Mayor’s Loop bike path.

Authorities say damage includes fires being started inside toilet paper dispensers, signs being ripped off exterior walls and brackets being damaged.

The fires have caused thousands of dollars in smoke damage, officials say.

As a precautionary measure, bathrooms will be locked before dark every day and extra police patrol presence will be in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen the people responsible to contact (435) 627-4300 and reference case 22P002423.