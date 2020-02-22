Police say Wasatch front experiencing 911 outages, here’s the number to call instead

(ABC4 News) – Several towns across the Wasatch Front are experiencing 9-1-1 cell phone outages, according to Lieutenant Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department and several tweets.

Amott said Verizon, T-mobile, and possibly Sprint are experiencing problems connecting callers to 9-1-1. According to a recent press release from SLC911 Communications Bureau, if residents require aid from police, fire, or medical personnel in Salt Lake City or Sandy and a 9-1-1 call doesn’t work, they should call the non-emergency number at (801) 799-3000, option 7.

The press release stated that Salt Lake City is currently working with cell phone carriers to fix this problem. They will provide updates on social media as they receive more information on the situation.

What others are clicking on: