Police say thieves use stolen car to steal another car

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Brazen thieves steal a family car right in their well-lit driveway. The whole thing was caught on camera and police are currently looking for the suspects.

It all happened on Thursday morning.

“I heard my son head to basketball practice before me. So I assumed he took his car and I was actually panicked because I thought her car was stolen,” said Brian Allfrey.

He would soon find out his son took his sister’s car because his car wasn’t there.

“I just wish I would have heard them,” said Allfrey.

Outside his bedroom, around 3:40 a.m. police said two men police took the family car.

“Pulls up right here, kind of parks right here by this tree,” he tells ABC4’s Jason Nguyen. “The car was all locked up. My son had done everything right, there was really nothing of value in there.”

A neighbor’s video captures the thieves taking the car in under 30 minutes.

“It looks like they actually cut the lockout, the lock, and the handle, cut it out. My older son found it on the driveway,” Allfrey said.

Police took the handle and found footprints in the snow.

Investigators said a stolen Toyota was the one in the video and it was involved in a Magna chase.

Sergeant J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said, “People will steal cars to go out and do other illegal activity in those cars. It just happens to be one of those cars that the ignition is easy to manipulate.”

Police say if you have an early 1990s – 2000 model vehicle to use a steering lock because it can prevent your car from being stolen.

