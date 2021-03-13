Police say: ‘Tell your kids you love them’ after toddler drowns in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A toddler drowns in a river behind a Lewiston home Saturday.

On March 13, Cache County officers were dispatched to a Lewiston home for reports of a missing 3-year-old child just before noon. According to officers, the report then quickly turned into a possible drowning.

“Our dispatch center was given information the child was last seen on a battery powered 4-wheeler and that the battery powered 4-wheeler had been found the home in Lewiston, Utah,” reads a press release.

Prior to the arrival of first responders, the child was found in the river and life saving measures were immediatley started.

“Emergency personnel arrived on scene and the child was transported to a local hospital for continued life-saving efforts,” writes the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, despite the life saving efforts by medical staff, the child did not survive.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is committed to a complete and accurate investigation in all events of this nature,” shares the department. “We would like to remind the public to take this unfortunate event as a reminder to tell your kids you love them, give them an extra hug and kiss, and to always cherish the moment.”

They add: “Our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and our thoughts go out to all who responded today.”