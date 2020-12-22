Police say Salt Lake woman potentially knows someone involved in shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Two people are injured and one man is dead after a shooting.

Around midnight, Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of 1500 S. Main Street.

Police were called to the Main Street Motel for reports of shots fired.

After canvassing the area, a man’s body was found inside a car on the other side of the street.

We spoke to a woman who police say knows someone involved, either a possible victim or witness, but not the suspect.

“He was shot at but he was not shot,” the woman tells ABC4.

Shortly after, police say a woman arrived at St. Mark’s with gunshots. Police say the three people are connected.

“We do not know how this individual ended up over here if it started here then ended up at the motel that is all part of the investigation,” Lt. Lisa Pascadlo says.

Police say it’s not clear who the victim or potential suspect are.