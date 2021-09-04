Police: Roy man found dead after violent car crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a Roy man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a violent crash on Friday night.

Deputies say the incident took place near 2400 North in the western part of Corrine.

The driver has been identified as 40-year-old Antonio Roque Trujillo of Roy and deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Trujillo was traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove through a bend in the road at 4300 West that ends into a three-way intersection.

It is at this juncture that officials believe Trujillo tried to overcorrect his vehicle which caused the van to tip and roll over several times.

Trujillo was found ejected from the vehicle when officials arrived on the scene.

Investigators say Trujillo’s van made contact with a fence before finally stopping against a tree in a residential yard.

Earlier in the evening, deputies were responding to a road rage incident near SR13 by the Bear River Co-op, searching for a vehicle described as a white van.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies believe Trujillo’s van matched the vehicle described in the road rage incident.

Officials say alcohol use and excessive speed are the primary contributing factors to the accident.