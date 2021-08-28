Police: Roy man arrested, attempts to kidnap 10-year-old girl

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have confirmed an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl late last night in Roy.

The Roy Police Department says the suspect, 44-year-old Richard Palmer, tried grabbing the girl while she was riding her bike around the area.

The victim fought back against Palmer and was able to escape by running away, according to police reports.

Palmer was eventually located and arrested using surveillance camera footage at a gas station near the scene of the crime, police say.

Roy Police were able to apprehend the kidnapping suspect at this gas station thanks to surveillance camera footage. (Courtesy of Lenard Davis)

The incident occurred near the area of 4400 South 1900 West in the city of Roy.

During an interview in police custody, Palmer admitted to grabbing the girl with the intent to kidnap her.

Palmer is currently booked in the Weber County Correctional Facility on one count of child kidnapping, according to police.