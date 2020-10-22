Police: Roy High School teacher in custody for trying to meet minor for sex

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old Roy High School teacher is in custody after an FBI and Layton Police child exploitation sting.

Begining in August 2020, a Layton Police detective participated in an undercover operation with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

The detective portrayed himself as a 13-year-old child and was contacted by the teacher, Brady Allen, according to police.

Detectives say, Allen engaged in highly sexual conversation, asked for nude images, arranged to meet the child for sex, and drove to the meeting location.

On Wednesday, Allen was arrested at his home and admitted that he communicated with the detective he thought was the teenager and to showing up to meet for sex.

Allen was booked into the Davis County Jail for enticement of a minor and attempted exploitation of a minor.

Roy High school administrators have been notified abiut the arrest.