Local News

Police: Robbery suspect threatens, chokes store employee

By:
Posted: May 28, 2019 / 07:22 PM MDT / Updated: May 28, 2019 / 10:26 PM MDT

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) - West Valley City police are asking for the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect. 

Police said they got a call from a Metro PC store near 2510 South 4400 West after a man came into the store, threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money and cell phones. 

Police said the suspect pushed the store employee, choked her and then stole dozen cell phones and some money and fled the scene. 

The suspect was described as about 6ft. tall or taller man wearing a black hoodie. Officials said he also had on a  black bandana as a mask, blue surgical gloves, grey sweatpants with orange boxers showing and white high-top shoes with black accents. 

Police said the suspect used a large white or navy blue purse which may also be a diaper bag to load the stolen items. 

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incident call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available. 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

Provo officer receives Purple Heart Medal

St. George fire officials: This year will likely be worst fire season in over a decade

Where is Lizzy? 5-year-old could join list of abducted Utah children

The Justice Files: Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • I-80 on-ramp from SLC Airport closes Sunday

    I-80 on-ramp from SLC Airport closes Sunday

  • Former scout leader convicted of child sex abuse arrested on 20 counts child pornography

    Former scout leader convicted of child sex abuse arrested on 20 counts child pornography

  • Inside the new Millennium Falcon ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

    Inside the new Millennium Falcon ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

  • 911 call released in Lizzy Shelley case

    911 call released in Lizzy Shelley case

  • Salt Lake Center for Science Education

    Salt Lake Center for Science Education

  • Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas

    Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas

  • Grand opening at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

    Grand opening at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

  • Will Godzilla be king of the box office?

    Will Godzilla be king of the box office?

  • Millennium Falcon Smuggler's Run

    Millennium Falcon Smuggler's Run

  • UDOT to close I-80 airport on-ramp eastbound

    UDOT to close I-80 airport on-ramp eastbound

  • Helmet safety: two deaths in one week

    Helmet safety: two deaths in one week

  • West High hits 8 home runs to win 5A title

    West High hits 8 home runs to win 5A title

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss