Police: Robbery suspect threatens, chokes store employee
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) - West Valley City police are asking for the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect.
Police said they got a call from a Metro PC store near 2510 South 4400 West after a man came into the store, threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money and cell phones.
Police said the suspect pushed the store employee, choked her and then stole dozen cell phones and some money and fled the scene.
The suspect was described as about 6ft. tall or taller man wearing a black hoodie. Officials said he also had on a black bandana as a mask, blue surgical gloves, grey sweatpants with orange boxers showing and white high-top shoes with black accents.
Police said the suspect used a large white or navy blue purse which may also be a diaper bag to load the stolen items.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incident call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
