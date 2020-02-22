Teen with gunshot wound left outside of Salt Lake County Jail

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – An investigation is underway after a person with a gunshot wound was left outside the Salt Lake County Jail Friday evening.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police said it appears the victim was shot at another location and dropped off at jail located at 3415 South 900 West in South Salt Lake.

West Valley City police said at 5:14 p.m. they received reports of shots fired near 3700 South Rothchild Circle.

When officers arrived, the two suspect vehicles were gone, and no victims were found at the scene.

WVCPD is investigating a shooting that occurred near 3630 S 1365 W. The victim was dropped off at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail around 5:15p.

WVCPD tells me victim should be ok. Suspect is on the loose.

About a minute later, the Salt Lake County Jail reported a 17-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound was dropped off there.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police are working to track down the suspect, and piece together the events that led up the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

