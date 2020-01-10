Millcreek shooting result of ‘ongoing family dispute,’ police say

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified police and SWAT teams responded to a shooting in a Millcreek neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers descended upon 2895 Sierra View Circle after the report of the shooting at 3:30 p.m. inside the gated community.



Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said a man in his 60s suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Detective Hansen said the suspect is a man in his 80s who has barricaded himself inside his home.

SWAT teams and negotiators were called to the scene to hopefully peacefully resolve the situation, Hansen said.

According to police, preliminary information shows the shooting may be the result of a “long, ongoing family dispute.”

Police said the victim and suspect are family members, but they’re unsure of how they’re related at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: