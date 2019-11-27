Two people shot at apartment complex in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police were on scene for hours investigating a shooting in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. inside an apartment complex at 308 West North Temple.

Two individuals were shot and crime scene detectives were working on two different levels of the apartment, although police could not confirm if the victims were actually inside one or two different apartments.

Police believe they have one suspect outstanding and are currently working to identify who they are looking for. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public and that the shooting appears to be isolated.

According to police, it’s unclear if the people shot lived in the apartment complex.

What others are clicking on: