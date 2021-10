SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are currently responding to a fatal crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, the crash happened just before 6 pm near 7877 East. Cutler said they believe only one car was involved.

Few details are known. An update will be provided once additional information is known.

Traffic is expected to be impacted as the crash scene is investigated.