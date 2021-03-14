Crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City sends 4 to the hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City Sunday night sent three juveniles and one adult to the hospital.

According to West Valley City Police Lt. Shane Matheson, the crash happened when a car traveling east along 6200 South ran a red light and collided with another car headed north on Mountain View Corridor.

One car had an adult driver and no passengers and the other car had a 17-year-old driver and two passengers ages 14 and 11.

All four were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and crews were able to clear the crash scene fairly quickly.

Police did not say which car ran the red light.