Suspect arrested after shooting in Millcreek

UPDATE: Unified Police Department says they have arrested 26-year-old Alexander Peace as a suspect in Thursday morning’s shooting in Millcreek.
He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of assault against a police officer, aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm (shooting in the direction of a person) and discharge of a firearm as well as one misdemeanor count of drug possession.
Police also said there are no injuries from the shooting.
SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are responding to shots fired call.
Police tell ABC4 News it happened at 3098 South and Highland Drive.
ABC4 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Good Morning Utah and on social media.
This is a breaking news story and updates will be provided when more information is available.
