Suspect arrested after shooting in Millcreek

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Unified Police Department says they have arrested 26-year-old Alexander Peace as a suspect in Thursday morning’s shooting in Millcreek.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of assault against a police officer, aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm (shooting in the direction of a person) and discharge of a firearm as well as one misdemeanor count of drug possession.

Police also said there are no injuries from the shooting.

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are responding to shots fired call.

Police tell ABC4 News it happened at 3098 South and Highland Drive.

