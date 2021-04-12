Police respond to paraglider crash near Saltair

SALTAIR, Utah (ABC4) – Police are on the scene of an paraglider crash near Saltair.

Police say a 65-year-old man is in critical condition after his paraglider crashed near Saltair Monday evening.

The cause of the crash is still not known, but officials say the man came down feet first and suffered severe injuries to the lower part of his body.

Emergency crews then airlifted the man to a local hospital.

Unified Fire Authority tells ABC4 that the man is expected to survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.