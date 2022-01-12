UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting leaves one shot in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Early Wednesday morning Tooele Police responded to a domestic violence incident.

According to police, two calls came in, the first call was around 4:00 a.m. Police say a woman in her 50s said her husband had been drinking and left home intoxicated but later called back saying her husband had returned home.

Officers say the woman called again but this time reported her husband had begun to become physical with her.

According to police, when the officers arrived at the scene they spotted the 49-year-old man in the garage with a gun when a confrontation happened. Authorities say the man fired at officers and officers returned fire striking the man in the chest area.

Police say the man was airlifted to a Salt Lake hospital and is in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured and authorities say the State Bureau of Investigations will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

