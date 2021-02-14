Police respond to fatal Box Elder County crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers respond to a fatal crash near Box Elder County, Sunday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on SR-30 at milepost 76 around 12:54 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 2009 Ford F-150 had rolled ejecting the driver and sole occupant.

Officials say the driver was thrown approximately 20 feet from the pickup, later succumbing to their injuries.

As Utah Highway Patrol Troopers investigate the scene, investigators say impairment may be a possible factor to the crash.

ABC4 will update as more develops.