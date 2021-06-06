UPDATE: Police identify victim of deadly shooting in Salt Lake City, 4 others wounded

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers have identified the victim of the fatal shooting that left one dead and four others wounded Sunday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the deceased victim has been identified as 20-year-old Sean Amone.

Police tell ABC4, the suspect remains at large and there are no current leads.

The other victims involved in the shooting are currently being treated for their injuries at various hospitals within the area.

If you have information about this homicide call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-96966.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police respond to drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City, 1 dead, 4 injured

FRIDAY 06/06/21 1:40 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detectives are currently investigating the scene of a drive-by shooting that left one dead and four others injured, police on scene tell ABC4.

Officials say officers were dispatched to North General Drive for reports of shots fired, early Sunday morning and when they arrived on scene, one person was found dead and four others were injured.

It is unknown what resulted in the shooting and what the current conditions are of those injured.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is currently on scene investigating the incident.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.