Police take suspect into custody after domestic incident in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) Unified police responded to a barricaded individual in Magna Thursday.

Police said the situation began as some sort of domestic incident at 8010 West 2700 South and the person involved was armed.

Just before 7 p.m., the police announced the person was taken into custody.

2700 South is closed from 8000 W to 8050 W during the incident. Police said there will continue to be a law enforcement presence in the area for a “little while longer.”

