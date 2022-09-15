SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking for public help in an ongoing homicide investigation.

The investigation started at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious adult person found on the ground near 400 South 600 West. Officers responded with the assistance of the Salt Lake City Fire Department and the Gold Cross, and determined the unconscious individual was dead.

Due to suspicious circumstances, the SLCPD Homicide Squad responded to investigate, though the case was not initially considered a homicide while police awaited a report from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Following an autopsy, the Office of the Medical Examiner determined foul play, and the case was reclassified as a homicide.

Patrol officers and detectives have searched the area for video cameras and witnesses. The SLCPD Crime Lab has also responded to document the scene and collect and preserve any evidence.

The SLCPD has not released the victim’s name, gender or age, and no arrests have been made. The SLCPD has also not released details as to what made the death suspicious.

The police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-178180.