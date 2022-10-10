WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are requesting the community’s assistance in investigating a possible homicide that occurred recently somewhere at or around a construction site in Washington County.

Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) report that they were dispatched at 6:41 a.m. on Monday on reports of a suspected burglary at a construction yard just south of Ivins off of Anasazi Road.

As deputies were investigating the area, official documents state that employees of the construction company “located some stolen property near the yard where a 36-year-old male was lying on the ground, deceased, under suspicious circumstances.”

Detectives were called to the scene, who secured the area with the help of deputies.

Police note that the preliminary investigation of this incident determined that there is no threat of danger to the community at this time.

WCSO says that the Medical Examiner’s Office now has custody of the body and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

An in-depth investigation of the matter is ongoing, and WCSO asks that anyone with information regarding suspicious activity witnessed near the area of Anasazi Road over the weekend contact them immediately at (435) 634-5730.