Police report outlines incident in Moab between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – The police report out of Moab shows Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had been in a physical altercation days before Petito’s disappearance.

On Sept. 11, Petito’s family reported her disappearance, say they had not heard from her since late August. She and Laundrie had been on a road trip through the U.S., stretching through Moab, Utah, and into Wyoming. When they last spoke with her, Petito’s family says she was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Before that, Moab Police say they responded to an incident involving both.

On Tuesday, Moab Police confirmed they had responded to an incident between the couple. Chief Bret Edge released no additional details at the time, saying his officers had “conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges.”

ABC4 has obtained a copy of the police report filed in Moab in August.

On August 12, Moab Police were called to a reported domestic problem in which a “male had been observed to have assaulted the female” near the Moonflower Community Cooperative. Petito and Laundrie were said to have left the scene in a van after “some sort of altercation.” One officer says he was able to catch up to the van as it neared the entrance to Arches National Park.

The officer says they stopped the van after it was spotted traveling 45 mph in a 15 mph zone. Before the van stopped, the officer says the van swerved, crossing the centerline and abruptly swerving. When it swerved, police say the front and rear passenger side wheels hit the curb. The van then came to a stop a short distance before the entrance gate.

After stopping the van, officers say they noticed Petito crying “uncontrollably.” She continued crying during the investigation and said she was struggling with her mental health. Additionally, Petito told officers she and Laundrie had been having “little arguments” that day. This lead “to the incident that was reported to law enforcement.” Petito reportedly told Moab Police that when she saw the officer trying to pull them over, she “hit brian in the arm to get his attention,” which caused him to hit the curb. The entire time she spoke with police, the officer says Petito could not stop crying, “breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears, wipe her nose, or rub her knees with her hands.”

Authorities report Laundrie told officers the couple had been traveling for four to five months, which “created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments.” He also said “issues between the two had been building over the last few days,” causing them to argue more than usual. While arguing in Moab, Laundrie says he tried to separate Petito from him so they could “both calm their emotions.”

At this point, Laundrie says he got into their van and Petito had “gone into a manic state.” Laundrie explained Petito then thought he “was going to leave her in Moab without a ride.” He says Petito then began to slap him. Laundrie tells police he pushed her away to avoid being slapped. According to the police report, Laundrie says Petito lost her balance but was still able to scratch his face.

No reports of Laundrie hitting Petito were given, according to Moab Police. The couple told authorities they were in love and did not want either to be charged. Police determined the incident was a mental or emotional health “break.” Petito and Laundrie reportedly separated for the night, with Petito keeping the van and Laundrie getting lodging assistance from police.

After evaluating the circumstances, Moab Police determined the incident was not a domestic assault.

On Wednesday, North Port Police in Florida determined Laundrie is a person of interest in this case. After returning to Florida 10 days before Petito was reported missing, Laundrie “has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details.” He returned to the home he and Petito share with his parents with the van.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). That is the primary tip line for any information about Petito’s whereabouts. If you saw the van, seen below, or have any other information, authorities want to speak with you.

Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before last speaking with her family. She is described as white, approximately 5’5″ and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

A National Park Service spokesperson tells ABC News, “We are coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies as part of the investigation into Gabrielle Petito’s whereabouts. As the investigation is ongoing, we do not have any further information to provide at this time.”