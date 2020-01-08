Breaking News
Police report officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City
Police: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved critical incident Wednesday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police reported the incident near 1460 W. North Temple.

Police said officers stopped a stolen vehicle around 3:40 p.m., and at some point, during the interaction, a shot was fired.

SLCPD Sgt. Horrocks said officers immediately rendered medical aid and a 20-year-old male suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Unified Police Department is leading the officer-involved critical incident protocol team to conduct an independent investigation into what happened.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

