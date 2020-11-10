Police release video of Huntsville officer-involved shooting from October

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of an officer-involved shooting that left an armed Hunstville man dead.
According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of October 24, Weber Area 911 received a call of a man with a gun in Huntsville.
Deputies from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and a Deputy from Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded. In the video released by police, the armed suspect, identified as Cody Hadley of Huntsville, refused multiple orders from police to drop his weapon and charged towards the officers, at which point the officers fired multiple shots at the suspect.
The man was hit by the gunfire and medical aid was given immediately, however, he died at the scene.
Preliminary investigation by police suggests that Hadley was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the shooting
No deputies or other parties were injured in this incident, according to police.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
