Police release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden Police Department released body camera footage of an August officer-involved shooting.

Jovany Mercado-Bedolla, 26, was shot and killed by Ogden police officers on Friday, August 16.

Officers responded to the area near 32nd and Gramercy on reports of a man with a knife searching through cars.

Wednesday, investigators released a 45-second clip showing what transpired before police opened fire.

The video appears to show Mercado-Bedolla ignore repeated orders to drop a knife. Police said he “began advancing on the officers with the knife in clear view and ignored repeated orders to stop.”

Four officers fired their weapons, and they were all placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office was tasked reviewing the use of force by the department.

