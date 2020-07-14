SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Following weeks of protests calling for equality and justice amid the fallout of recent acts of violence committed by several law enforcement agencies, a new poll shows where Utahn’s stand on police reform.

Results from the Libertas Institute poll suggests Utah voters are ready for a change in law enforcement procedures. The survey was conducted by Public Policy Polling, and involved 1,140 voter responses over landline and cell phone, with a 2.9% margin of error.

Here’s how the results stack up:

90% of Utah voters agreed that police officers who have been proven to use excessive force against a citizen should be subject to a mandatory suspension or termination of their police credentials. (68% strongly agreed).

94% agreed that police officers that witness another officer’s inappropriate conduct or excessive force against an individual should be required to file a report about the officer committing the misconduct. (79% of voters strongly agreed).

91% of individuals polled agreed that police should be required to wear a body camera without turning it off in a situation where force might be used or was used against a citizen. (75% of voters strongly agreed).

Molly Davis, Liberta’s Institute’s policy criminal analyst said that after reviewing the results “there needs to be more systemic reforms to ensure accountability of those we entrust with significant, or even lethal power.”

The Liberta’s Institute poll also found that 49% of polled voters strongly agreed that police should not be able to use no-knock warrants, which allow police to forcibly enter a person’s home, unless there is an imminent threat to someone’s life.

When it comes to people of color and or minorities being disproportionately negatively affected by the criminal justice system in Utah, 29% of those polled strongly agreed, while 26% somewhat disagreed.

The poll also addressed law enforcement being on school campuses, it found that voters in the age range of (30-65) who are more likely to have children on those campuses disagree more often with the idea of removing law enforcement then those in the age ranges of (18-29 or 65+) who may be less likely to have children on school campuses.