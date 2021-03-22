Police recover $12,000 worth of stolen items from Copper Mountain Middle School

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department has successfully recovered stolen items from a trailer theft case.

On Friday, March 19th, at about 1:30 a.m., Police say an enclosed trailer containing rugby equipment

was stolen from Copper Mountain Middle School.

The trailer theft and the involved suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video from the school.

The suspect vehicle appeared to be a white mid-size SUV. The value of the trailer and stolen equipment was valued at $12,000, according to police.

Herriman Police Department investigators followed up on a tip that came due to media coverage which led them to a home in Kearns.

Investigators were able to recover the stolen trailer and the equipment that was inside. Police say the trailer and equipment have been returned to the owner.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.