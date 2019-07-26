Police: Racist, obscene and anti-LDS graffiti has ‘no place in our community’

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman police are looking for the people responsible for spray-painting racist, obscene and anti-Latter-day Saint graffiti at Herriman High and Copper Canyon Elementary Schools.

The N-word, swastikas and five-point stars were drawn onto Herriman High’s tennis court, softball field, portable buildings, the Anthem Ward for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a seminary building for the high school.

Lt. Cody Stromberg with the Herriman City Police Department says investigators are taking this seriously.

“It’s something we will aggressively investigate and prosecute,” he told ABC4 News. “Whether it was intended as a joke or not, it’s painfully offensive and needs to be dealt with,” Stromberg added.

Stromberg says the verbiage and symbols used are “very upsetting, extremely offensive and certainly stuff that has no place in our community or in our society.”

Police are searching through surveillance video to see if they can find the suspects.

Stromberg says vandalism is a class b misdemeanor, but additional hate crime charges could be added.

If you have any tips to help lead police to the suspects, call Herriman City Police at (801) – 840-4000.

