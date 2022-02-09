Police question Hunter High student after ‘suspicious circumstance’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to reports of a “suspicious circumstance” at Hunter High on Wednesday morning.

Granite Police say they’ve identified the student allegedly connected to the incident and escorted them out of class for questioning.

Authorities say no weapons are associated with this situation, but they’re still working to determine whether this may be connected to a fatal shooting that killed two teenagers and left one hospitalized in January.

Students are continuing with a regularly-scheduled school day as police did not believe the incident necessitated an emergency protocol or lockdown.

On Tuesday, the third shooting victim, 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata, was released from the hospital after spending weeks in recovery. At the time of the shooting, doctors said Asiata had a one percent chance of survival.

The shooting, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, both students of Hunter High School, happened when a dispute between two groups escalated into a fight and ultimately, a shooting, police say.

Since the shooting, charges have been filed against a 14-year-old suspect.