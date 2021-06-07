Police pursue suspect in Millcreek and Holladay

UTAH (ABC4) – A suspect led officers on a car chase through Millcreek and Holladay on Monday.

Based on traffic surveillance, a person in a black car allegedly fled from the Unified Police Department and other agencies, for unknown reasons.

Traffic surveillance also indicates the suspect was followed by nearly a dozen police vehicles.

Based on images obtained by ABC4, the suspect’s vehicle is seen badly damaged, with shattered windows, indented doors and a missing wheel. According to the images, officers were also able to take the suspect into custody.

It is unknown at this time what has prompted the pursuit and if there are any reported injuries as a result.

ABC4 has a team on the way and we will update as the story develops.