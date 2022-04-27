PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A Pleasant Grove man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a woman in several ways such as electrocution, suffocation, and strangulation.

Hector Ortega, 43, was arrested outside of his home on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to suffocate the woman with a pillow, made her get into a bathtub in an attempt to electrocute her, and threatened to burn her with a gas stove fire top, according to a probable cause statement.

When the woman arrived at Ortega’s house to “talk things out” an argument ensued in front of Ortega’s three children, police say. Another man who was engaged to the woman knocked on the front door and Ortega answered the door, pointing a gun and threatening to kill the man.

The man then reported the incident to the police.

When police arrived on the scene they say the children were leaving the home and getting picked up by their mother, Ortega’s ex-wife — who he called to come to get the children during the incident. One of the children told police that Ortega had two guns in the home and threatened to kill himself and the woman.

Inside his home, Ortega asked the woman for the man’s last name and when she refused to give it to him, Ortega dragged her to the kitchen, took her over to the stove, turned the gas stovetop on, and told her he was going to burn her, according to a probable cause statement. The woman told police Ortega also held a steak knife to her head.

Ortega then allegedly dragged her to a couch, handcuffing her and then attempting to suffocate her with a pillow

The woman was dragged once again, this time to the bathroom where Ortega made her get inside the bathtub. He grabbed a radio cord that was plugged into an outlet and put the other end into the bathtub, police say.

Ortega allegedly told the woman he would “electrocute her and she would be dead before police arrived,” arrest records state.

When Ortega’s ex-wife called and told him the police were outside, he reportedly pulled her out of the bathtub, took the handcuffs off her and she left the home.

A few minutes later, Ortega came outside.

After speaking with the victim, police learned that her hand was cut as she attempted to block his hand that was holding a kitchen knife. They also learned that Ortega allegedly put a red cloth in her mouth in an attempt to stop her from screaming for help.

The victim also told police that before stepping outside to the police, he told her to tell them that there was an “argument” and “talking” and that “nothing happened.”

Ortega denied all allegations besides him becoming angry, picking up household items, and punching the door when interviewed by police.

He was booked into Utah County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault, one charge of aggravated kidnapping, one charge of criminal mischief domestic violence, three charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and one charge of attempted murder.