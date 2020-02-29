Police: Pleasant Grove carport fire caused by heating source left out to keep cats warm

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood had a loud wakeup call early Saturday after a fire started in a home carport.

Deputy Chief Drew Engemann with the Pleasant Grove Fire Department says calls reporting a fire came in around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 990 North 200 West.

ABC4 viewer Ray S. Ormond send in this video.

Engemann says the fire started in a carport after the homeowner placed a heater source in the carport to keep cats warm.

Officials say there was a fridge/freezer with freon that caused some intensity during the fire and that a motorcycle and truck suffered some damage.

The carport is a total loss and the house suffered smoke damage and melted siding to the neighbors, Engemann says.

