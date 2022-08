WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday.

Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident.

Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire Service Area, Facebook

The agency states that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and that crews were able to quickly manage the fuel leak.