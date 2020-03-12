Police: Pair arrested for attempted murder after victims beaten, doused with gasoline

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people have been hospitalized after police said they were beaten and doused in gasoline.

Officer Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department said the incident happened on at 10 p.m. on Tuesday when police were dispatched to the Mountain Shadows Apartments at 3856 West 565 South on a suspicious circumstance.

When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with a terrified 29-year-old woman who said she was beaten and doused with gasoline. The woman directed police to the second floor of the same apartment complex to help her 33-year-old male friend who they said was also being beaten and soaked with gasoline.

Police said as they were going up the stairs to the apartment, there was a strong odor of gasoline verifying details given to them by the female victim. They called out for occupants of the apartment to come out when the got to the second floor.

A 25-year-old female, Tausaafia Kayla Fitisemanu came out of the apartment and a short time later a 27-year-old male, Tymel Devonne Hicks walked out. Both suspects were taken into custody and later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Police said the suspects have not yet been charged pending investigation. The case will then be screened by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault and remain hospitalized.

This is a developing story. U[pdates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: